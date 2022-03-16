Children of electrocuted couple to be cared for by late mom’s brother in Samarahan

KUCHING (March 16): No words could describe the sadness felt by the three young children of the late Damian Senin and his wife, Ronwina Mambai, upon arrival at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) this morning when they were received by their uncles and aunties from both sides of the family.

Their parents died of electrocution in Cameron Highlands on March 10.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur touched down at KIA at around 11.30am, and upon exiting the arrival hall, both sides of the family could not hold their tears upon seeing their nephew and nieces.

The children – Elisa Olivia, 10; Joseph Rayyan, 8; and Magdalena, 1 year and 5 months old – were accompanied by their uncle, Robert Adi, 43, and his wife Kelly Jhon, 36, who were flown to Kuala Lumpur immediately after the incident.

Magdalena was seen clinging to her sister Elisa, crying, probably afraid of the big crowd consisting of relatives and well-wishers who were at the airport to welcome them home.

Family members were still reeling from their losses, and the three children were trying to come to term with their new living arrangements.

The late Damian’s eldest brother, 49-year-old Henry Limon from Kampung Daha Kisau, said he found out about the brother’s demise from a friend who happened to be back from a wedding ceremony in Tebedu.

“I was drying paddy in our village when I got the news from a friend, since it is difficult to get a line (telecommunication services) in the village, I was shocked. A friend then told me that my brother had died from electrocution.

“I was told that on that fateful morning, my brother was getting ready to go to work. He was bathing when he got electrocuted, he managed to call for his wife and when she came to help, she was electrocuted too.

“On the fateful morning, their eldest daughter had rang up another relative in the village to inform them that her parents had died. We also received messages from other villagers who happen to work in Peninsular Malaysia and told us about the news,” said Henry.

According to Henry, Damian and his family had moved to Peninsular Malaysia 23 years ago, and worked in several places from Shah Alam to Cameron Highlands. In Cameron Highlands, Damian worked as a farmworker.

Damian’s twin brother, Cosmas, 46, who works as a construction worker, said his brother’s death was a blow to him.

“We are twins and I am very sad of his passing. I was on my way to work when I received a phone call from relatives about my brother’s passing.

“I remembered if he was on holiday, he would visit us with his family, and his children always mistaken me as their dad as we (Damian and Cosmas) are identical twins,” he said.

Meanwhile, the late Ronwina’s sister, Poly Pandong, 47, from Kampung Ruan Tiong in Simunjan said, her sister is the youngest of six siblings in the family, and as the youngest, she is always loved.

“I was shocked and saddened by her passing. The first thing that came to my mind was her children. It is okay even if we have to look after her children, after all we are all here for them,” she said.

Also present at the airport was Tebedu assemblyman Simon Sinang, who thanked various parties who have extended assistance to the victims’ next of kin, including the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).

“I understand that the DBNA has so far managed to raise more than RM10,000 to be channelled to the three children of the deceased, and I have also been informed that other elected representatives such as (Tarat assemblyman) Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn will also provide assistance.

“It so happens that the late Damian, the father of the children, is from the same village as me. I would like to thank all the parties who have extended help and assistance, including Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, Petra Jaya MP (Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof) and Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development (Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah),” he said.

Simon said apart from the elected representatives, among others who have also extended assistance included the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Sarawak Volunteers DBNA Klang Valley and some individuals.

He said he also provided personal assistance to the victim’s family members to help manage the costs of the return trip of the children and other family members.

“Besides that, it is also to help the family members of the deceased to hold a prayer ceremony at their respective homes.

“What is important is the assistance to the children, and I will continue to monitor their progress from time to time, especially in matters related to education,” he said.

Simon said apart from JKM’s assistance, he was informed that the children would also receive a monthly payment of RM500 from the Social Security Organization (Socso).

He also said that individuals who want to provide assistance can also channel it to the children’s accounts through the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN).

Commenting further, he said JKM had informed him that the custody of the three siblings was entrusted to the late Ronwina’s side, namely her brother Robert.

“I also understand that JKM Samarahan division will monitor them because the children will live with their uncle (Robert) in Samarindah Kota Samarahan. They will go to school there,” he said.

Asked about the deceased couple who were buried in Shah Alam, Simon said it was a follow-up from Damian who was tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our wish and intention is to bring them both home, and we are ready to handle all the costs to bring them home, but because one of them is positive (for Covid-19), they have to be buried at the Christian cemetery in Shah Alam.

“We agreed even though it is a bit sad, because it is difficult for their children to visit their parents’ graves,” he said.