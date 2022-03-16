Cops seize syabu worth RM400,000 from Penampang, Tenom 

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): The Sabah Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) has seized 10.06kg of syabu worth RM400,000 from separate raids in Penampang and Tenom early this month.

State NCID head ACP Lam Thiam Huat said acting on police intelligence, a narcotics team from the Sabah police contingent arrested a foreign man in front of Cyber City in Penampang around 12.30pm on March 10.

“Prior to the arrest, the suspect was seen carrying a box and as police approached and introduced themselves, the suspect tried to flee but was immediately apprehended.

“Investigation on the contents of the box found 6.03kg of syabu worth RM240,000.

“The arrest then led police to the 29-year-old suspect’s rented house in Penampang, where police found 3.02kg of syabu worth RM120,000,” he told a press conference today.

Lam said interrogation on the suspect revealed that he was expecting a parcel by courier in Tenom on March 14.

The suspect then cooperated with police and brought them to claim the parcel from the courier company in Tenom, he said.

He added the parcel contained 1.017kg of syabu worth RM36,000.

The investigation has found the drugs were couriered from Peninsular Malaysia and believed to be marketed in neighbouring countries.

The total amount seized could have been distributed to up to 50,000 drug users.

Police have also detained a local woman, in her late 20s, believed to be involved in the case.

“Investigation is currently being carried out to identify two other suspects, whom we believe are also involved in this case.

“Police are also working closely with courier companies as drug syndicates are currently using courier services as part of their modus operandi,” added Lam.