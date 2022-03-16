Couple nabbed for reckless driving in Miri after failed attempt to flee cops

MIRI (March 16): A man and a woman were arrested in the Marina Bay area here early yesterday after leading police on a high-speed car chase.

A statement posted on the Miri District Police Facebook page today said a patrol team had spotted the pair inside a car parked behind a shop and approached the vehicle to carry out an inspection.

However, the car sped off and the patrol team immediately pursued it, with two more police vehicles later joining the chase.

According to the statement, the car – driven by the man – had gone against the flow of traffic and had endangered the safety of other motorists before being intercepted and forced to stop.

The man and the woman were arrested and taken to the police station for further investigation under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, it added.