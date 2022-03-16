Covid-19: 1,555 new cases in S’wak, three deaths in Sibu

KUCHING (March 16): Sarawak today recorded three Covid-19 fatalities all in Sibu, along with 1,555 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 updates.

On March 13, a 77-year-old woman with comorbidities of diabetes and dyslipidaemia and a 91-year-old woman with hypertension died in Sibu Hospital.

On March 15, a 90-year-old woman who needed assistance in daily living died also in Sibu Hospital.

SDMC also said that of the 1,555 new cases today, 1,542 were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

Out of that, 564 were in Category 1 (without symptoms). 978 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms), six in Category 3 (lung infection), four in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support) and three in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator).

The cumulative total of cases in Sarawak is 283,018 to date.

Kuching remained on top with 660 cases today followed by Miri with 206, Bintulu (128) and Sibu (116).

Serian had 83 cases, Samarahan (71), Bau (50), Sarikei (29), Limbang (24), Sri Aman (19), Betong (16), and Asajaya (13). There were 12 each in Tebedu and Tanjung Manis, and ten each in Saratok and Matu.

Simunjan recorded nine cases while Daro and Mukah had eight each. Lawas, Kabong and Marudi had seven each, followed by Dalat, Lundu and Kanowit with six each.

Meradong had five, while Lubok Antu and Tatau had four each. There were three cases each in Subis, Kapit, Pakan and Belaga. Two cases were recorded each in Pusa, Beluru and Sebauh, while Bukit Mabong had one.

As for standard operating procedures (SOP) compounds, 10 were issued by the state police today, all in Kuching for failure to check-in via MySejahtera.