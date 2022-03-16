CovidNow: 65.3 pct of Malaysia’s adult population given Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): A total of 15,357,069 adults or 65.3 per cent of their population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,937,707 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population have completed their vaccination, while 23,213,875 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged between five and 11 years, a total of 1,197,667 of them or 33.7 per cent of their population have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

As for adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,839,254 individuals or 91.3 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,938,900 or 94.5 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 56,585 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, comprising 17,939 as first dose, 1,728 as second dose and 36,918 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,275,177.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 95 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded yesterday, with Selangor the highest, involving 12 deaths, followed by Johor (16), Perak (14), Kedah (10), Penang (eight) and Sabah (five).

Melaka, Pahang and Perlis recorded four deaths each, while Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak with three cases each, followed by two deaths in Kelantan and one case in Terangganu. – Bernama