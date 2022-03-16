Driver killed, passenger survives after pickup plunges into ditch at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (March 16): A 52-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident at KM55 Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday afternoon.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased, Ana Ekang from Kampung Biawak in Lundu, died at the scene of the accident which happened around 12.50pm.

“A male passenger, 30, sustained a fractured shoulder and was sent to Serian Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement.

According to Alexson, the duo was travelling in a pickup truck to Kuching when the vehicle driven by Ana went out of control and struck the steel roadside barrier before plunging into a ditch.

Both victims were pinned in their seats and had to be extricated by firefighters, he added.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.