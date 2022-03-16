EC: February’s supplementary electoral roll open for review, includes 38,004 automatically registered voters

KUCHING (March 16): The supplementary electoral roll for February 2022 (DPT BLN2/2022) is now open for review for 30 days from today (March 16) until April 14, said Datuk Indera Ikmalrudin Ishak.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) secretary said this supplementary electoral roll was certified yesterday (March 15) and gazetted today.

“The supplementary electoral roll for February 2022 contains the names of 38,004 citizens aged 18 and above between Feb 1 and 28, who have been automatically registered as new voters.

“The roll also contains 11,385 registered voters who changed constituencies and 5,839 voters who changed their voter status or category during the period,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said the EC has provided five methods to review the supplementary electoral roll.

“Voters can check the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; or use the MySPR Check mobile application.

“They can also apply online through https://myspr.spr.gov.my or contact the EC Hotline at 03-88927018,” he said.

He called on citizens aged 18 and above (from Feb 1-28) as well as registered voters who have applied for a change in voting constituency or status to check their names in the supplementary electoral roll for February 2022.

“If they find that their names are not listed, they can make a claim by filling out Form C, which is available online via https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant State Election Office.

“In addition, any registered voter in a constituency who makes a review and intends to object to the inclusion of the name of a voter who has applied for a change to his or her constituency can fill Form D and be present at the relevant State Election Office,” he said.

He also said that Forms C and D can be downloaded from the State Election Office Portal at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and the forms must be submitted to the relevant State Election director during office hours on any working day during the supplementary electoral roll for February 2022 period.