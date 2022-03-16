Malaysia records increase in new Covid-19 cases with 26,534 infections, 95 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): The Health Ministry recorded 26,534 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, registering an increase by 4,504 cases compared to the day before.

In a statement this morning, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 31,234 people had recovered from the virus yesterday, bringing active cases in the country to 304,147.

Dr Noor Hisham said 95 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, including 23 that were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

The death toll since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 33,994. – Malay Mail

