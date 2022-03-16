Malaysians generally glad to be entering endemic phase

KUCHING (March 16): Malaysians are hopeful of the benefits brought about by the country’s entering Covid-19 endemic stage, while remaining vigilant.

Food stall operator Khairul Zaman Abdullah, 46, said the country entering the endemic phase would lead to a better economy for the nation and Sarawak.

With the government reopening the country’s borders to foreign travelers he said it could boost the state’s tourism industry, which would help small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“This is a new opportunity for small businesses like us to sell our products and services as there will be more customers coming in. Businesses can run smoothly and we can return to normalcy.

“I also hope the government will have proper measures to manage the Covid-19 situation during the endemic phase in case something wrong happens,” he said when met yesterday.

Freelance writer Faiz Alavi also hoped for the country’s borders to reopen in accordance with proper SOPs, and that there must be more leeway on some of the current SOPs, which he deemed ‘unnecessary and annoying’.

He also expected more Malaysians to conduct the Covid-19 self-test and keep themselves updated with the upcoming booster jabs.

“Malaysia entering the endemic phase soon signifies the efforts of all Malaysians in making the country a step closer to normal.

“It also shows that we are ready to move forward and accept that the world has changed in many ways than one, after three years of coping with the pandemic,” he added.

Teacher, Valerie Juliet Peter Apang, however, is wary of the endemic phase. She expected a spike in the number of cases in the first few months after entering the phase. However, with more people getting fully vaccinated and receiving the booster jabs, she said the number of critical cases would decrease.

She said preventive measures must be taken to tackle the spread of the virus while accepting the fact that Covid-19 would be still around.

“Currently, we do have standard operating procedures (SOP) set to tackle the spread. All we have to do is to find the balance between our daily lives and adhering to the SOPs.

“Of course, the goal (for the SOP) is total eradication of the virus. However, it is very unlikely to happen in the near future. I don’t think we can get back to our old ways of living anytime soon. We’ll just have to learn how to live with it,” she added.

Valerie’s comments were shared by content writer Nursyasya Irdina, who expected that the Covid-19 cases would skyrocket upon entering the endemic phase. However, she hoped that it would only involve mild cases.

Entering the endemic phase would be a good thing for the economy as well as personal satisfaction for individuals to resume their travel plans that were paused due to the pandemic, she added.

“International travels look great but I am quite nervous to be in another country now because I don’t know how they deal with the virus. If many people go abroad they may bring in new viruses back to Malaysia,” she said.

During the endemic phase, she said existing measures such as wearing face masks, washing of hands and physical distancing must be practised to prevent further spread of the virus.

Efy Evita, meanwhile, said entering the endemic phase would not ensure the end of the Covid-19. She, however, hoped for minimal transmission and lesser Covid-19 hospitalisation and fatalities as more people have received their vaccinations.

“It is important to note that the freedom the government has granted us should not be taken lightly. People can finally travel and perform many activities without tight restrictions. Hopefully, this will help many people who are struggling to survive the pandemic both financially and mentally.

“The norm will no longer be an obligation but rather a necessity. Business premises will be able to operate until late hours. People will be able to travel in and out of the country again. It’s almost like pre-pandemic times but we must still wear masks and update our MySejahtera,” she said.