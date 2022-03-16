Miri City Council: Ramadan bazaars in four locations, total 230 stalls

MIRI (March 16): Miri City Council (MCC) will set up Ramadan bazaars at four locations here this year offering a total of 230 stalls.

The council in a statement said the Ramadan bazaars will be located at MCC’s football fields (150 stalls), Tamu Desa Pujut 2 (20 stalls) and Taman Tunku at Taman Jelita Shophouse Centre (40 stalls).

“These Ramadan bazaars will start from April 3 until May 2 this year under strict standard operating procedures (SOP) laid down by the authorities,” it said.

For the Ramadan bazaar located at Taman Tunku, the council explained it is a new location initiated by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II Dr Ripin Lamat who is Lambir assemblyman.

Those who are interested to trade at the Ramadan bazaars can obtain application forms which are available now through MCC’s Public Health Section Office at UTC Miri.

Completed forms with payment permit fee receipts must be submitted to the Public Health Section Office before March 25.

MCC will conduct a two-day briefing session on the Ramadan bazaars to successful applicants, from March 28 till 29.