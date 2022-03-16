MMA wants review of Poisons Bill amendments, opposes increased penalties

KUCHING (March 16): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called for a review of the Poisons Amendment Bill 2022.

In a statement, MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the association hopes there will be a relook at the proposed penalties as well as a fine tuning on the powers of pharmacy enforcement officers.

He said the MMA is glad that the proposed mandatory prescription upon request has been taken out.

“The issue of massive fines has always been a contentious issue and more so the increased jail time proposed. We have always felt that certain offenses may not justify an increase in the jail sentence or even the presence of imprisonment as it will cause a criminalisation of certain offenses, which may be trivial and not endangering the health of any individual,” he said.

“With an increase in fines and the imposition of a jail sentence, many doctors will practice with the Sword of Damocles hanging over their neck, more so when the powers of pharmacy enforcement officers are enhanced.”

He acknowledged that the proposed amendments to the archaic Act have been a long time coming.

“The Act needs to be updated as the landscape in healthcare has significantly changed in recent years. We need to factor how medicine is practised in this digital era,” he said.

The Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2022, which among others seeks to provide flexibility in the handling of poisons by allowing the use of electronic documents, was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (March 14).

The Bill also proposes to enhance several penalties in Act 366 in relation to the use of poisons and psychotropic substances.

It also seeks to insert a new Section 32A stating that whatever offences committed under the Act can be issued compounds.

After the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2019 was tabled for first reading on Nov 25, 2019, it was withdrawn from its scheduled tabling on Nov 5, 2020 for it to be reviewed and refined for the benefit of all quarters.