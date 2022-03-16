Najib again fails to adduce new evidence in SRC appeal

PUTRAJAYA (March 16): Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has failed for the second time to adduce new evidence in his appeal over his 12 years jail sentence and fine of RM210 million for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

This was after a five-member panel chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat unanimously dismissed the former premier’s application after hearing the submissions by Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, and ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram.

The other judges presiding on the bench were Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh.

In her decision, Justice Tengku Maimun said the application to adduce additional evidence did not fulfill the requirements of the law.

“We are satisfied with the Court of Appeal’s decision in dismissing the application. We find that this application does not comply with the requirements of the law. There is no appealable error. In the circumstances, this appeal is hereby dismissed,” said Justice Tengku Maimun.

Justice Tengku Maimun said the court did not see how the evidence sought to be adduced is relevant because the allegations in relation to the evidence relate to another trial pending in the High Court, namely, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, and not the present case.

“We do not agree with the appellant (Najib) that the relevancy of the evidence must be assessed in light of the ‘issues’ only, without regard to the charge or charges. In our view, the issues in a given case are inextricably linked to the charge or charges.

“The issues are no different conceptually from the issues to be tried in a civil case which relate back to the ‘cause of action’ pleaded in the pleadings.

“The issues in a criminal case would, by analogy, relate back to the charge and the elements of the charge. Here, the issue in question is the knowledge of the appellant in relation to the sum of RM42 million.

“We do not see how the proposed additional evidence is relevant to the issue of knowledge,” she said, adding that the fresh application to adduce new evidence failed to specify with certainty the type of evidence to be adduced. – Bernama

