Nancy: Motac targets 2 mln visitors to Malaysia this year

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is targeting the arrival of two million tourists to Malaysia this year, with a profit of more than RM6.8 billion.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this was following the government’s announcement on the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1 which is hoped will revitalise the tourism industry that had been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For domestic travellers, meanwhile, we have not set any targets because in 2019, we earned RM103 billion from domestic tourism. So, we hope to earn at least 50 per cent profit as it will be quite difficult to achieve (profits) like 2019,” she said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for her ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that the country would enter the Transition to Endemic Phase and that the borders of the country would be reopened on April 1.

Meanwhile, speaking at a media conference after the winding up session, Nancy said that Motac had allocated RM50 million for the Tourism, Arts and Culture Matching Grant (GPPSB), which covers grants for the tourism sector (GSSP) and culture sector (GSSK).

She said both these grants were for the revitalisation of the tourism and culture sectors that have been badly hit by the pandemic for the past two years.

Apart from that, she said the grants would also help the industry players to continue to be competitive in promoting Malaysia as a safe tourism destination as well as stimulating the country’s arts and culture ecosystem.

The GSSP will focus on the organisation of domestic and international programmes or events when the country’s borders are opened while GSSK will focus on the hosting of high-impact arts and culture events.

“Applications for both these grants can be submitted from April 1. For more information, applicants can browse the website at www.tourism.gov.my,” she said.

The sitting continues tomorrow. – Bernama