New Covid-19 cases rise to 708 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah shot past the 700 level on Wednesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 97.88 per cent of the 708 cases are in Categories 1 and 2, while sporadic infection is 64 per cent. Three are in Category 3, seven in Category 4 and five in Category 5.

“After on the downward trend for the last few days, new cases shot past the 700 level to 708. Sporadic infection remains high at 64 per cent.

“A total of 15 districts recorded an increase in new cases compared to the previous day with five of them recording a significant increase namely Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Tuaran and Tawau,” he said.

Masidi added another cluster ended on March 16, namely the Kluster Jalan Sokid in Ranau.

There are still 21 clusters still active in Sabah.