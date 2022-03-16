No pig DNA found in samples of frozen squid rings, says KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA (March 16): The Department of Chemistry Malaysia confirmed that no pig DNA or porcine was detected in frozen squid ring samples as claimed by a consumer, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the findings were obtained from analysis conducted by the Chemistry Department on samples of the frozen squid seized by the enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

He said the frozen squid rings were confiscated following inspections at several premises involving retailers, wholesalers, distributors and importers of the product in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Johor following allegations that the product sold in the market were made from pig rectum.

“Samples of the products were sent to the Department of Chemistry for analysis to identify whether they contained pig DNA or otherwise and from results received from the Department of Chemistry, it is confirmed that no pig DNA is detected in the samples,” he said in a statement here today.

Nanta advised consumers to exercise caution when disseminating information, including on the social media, especially on halal-related issues as it could create anxiety among the public.

A posting on social media that claimed squid rings sold in the market were made from pork rectum with squid flavours went viral recently, while other social media users doubted the validity of the halal mark printed on the packaging. – Bernama