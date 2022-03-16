No plans to allow postal voting for Sabah, Sarawak, deputy minister tells Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): The Election Commission (EC) will not expand postal voting to Sabah and Sarawak voters who reside in Peninsular Malaysia, for the time being.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Parliament and Law Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said under Federal Constitution (Article 119), an eligible voter is determined by their current address stated on the identification card.

“For now the EC has no plans to expand postal voting for Sabah and Sarawak voters who reside in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Postal voting will be allowed for those who are EC staff, election workers, the army and General Operations Force (PGA) who are on duty during polling day, pressmen who are on duty and not able to return to the voting area, and officers from nine other agencies,” she told the Dewan Rakyat today. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME