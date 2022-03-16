Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s electoral debut in Johor polls truly eye-opening experience, says president

KUCHING (March 16): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) respects and accepts the outcome of last Saturday’s Johor election, said its president Larry Sng.

While PBM did not win any seats during the election, Sng said their electoral debut was truly an eye-opening experience.

“We learnt so much about our strengths and weaknesses. Towards this end, PBM will immediately conduct an in-depth post-mortem as the findings will be crucial for us to prepare for the upcoming general election, which is speculated to be held this year,” the Julau MP said in statement today.

In the Johor election, PBM contested in four seats namely Maharani, Tiram, Puteri Wangsa and Stulang.

Sng believed that the electoral setback will not deter them from championing PBM’s six core pillars of multiracial engagement, women’s empowerment, youth empowerment, economic development, education and the advancement of science and technology.

“On the contrary, it will only drive us to work harder and smarter in preparing for future challenges,” he said.

Sng took the opportunity to congratulate the winners as well as the participants in the Johor election who helped make democracy more vibrant.

He would also like to take the opportunity to thank all who helped the party during this election, including volunteers, donors and party activists who worked tirelessly during campaigning.

The Johor election saw Barisan Nasional winning 40 seats in the State Legislative Assembly and Perikatan Nasional (PN) only obtained three seats, while Pakatan Harapan (11 seats) and one seat each for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).