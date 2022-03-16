RM157 mln Limbang IAC to be completed in July 2023

LAWAS (March 16): The ongoing construction of the RM157 million Limbang Integrated Administrative Centre (IAC) will house all state government departments and agencies in the district upon its completion in July next year.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure development) Aidel Lariwoo said the new administrative centre would also become another landmark in Limbang.

“The centre, which is situated near the new Limbang Airport, will house all state governments and agencies upon completion next year,” he told the media in Limbang after visiting the construction site yesterday. Assistant divisional engineer Mahathir Jokeni was also present.

Aidel added that many infrastructure projects in the state, including in Limbang, had been delayed due to several factors such as the border closure which affected the delivery of materials.

“Nevertheless, the contractors have taken their own initiative by transporting the materials using buses,” he said, adding that the opening of the county’s borders on April 1 would hopefully overcome issues such as lack of workers at construction sites.

“Also, the construction of Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) will be accelerated, which will create more job opportunities and also catalyse socio-economic development in Sarawak,” Aidel said.