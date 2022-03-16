RON97 to hit RM4 per litre tomorrow; RON95, diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by 25 sen per litre while those for RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged for the March 17-23 period.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement here today that the price of RON97 would increase from RM3.75 per litre to RM4 per litre.

“The government is maintaining RON95 petrol at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual market prices of both products have exceeded the ceiling levels,” it said.

It said the government would continue to monitor the effects of changes in world crude oil prices and take the relevant measures to ensure the people’s welfare and well-being remain protected. – Bernama