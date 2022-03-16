Sarawak Bomba recruits 45 trained personnel upon course completion

KUCHING (March 16): Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) will have 45 more trained and accredited personnel following the completion of its 10-day auxiliary firefighters and Swift Water Rescue Team (SWART) accreditation Series 01/2022 today.

These officers received their credentials after completing the 10-day accreditation Series 01/2022 which started on March 6, according to Sarawak Bomba director Datu Khirudin Drahman during the presentation of credentials ceremony at Bomba headquarters here today.

“Of that figure, 35 were Bomba auxiliary firefighters and 10 were Swift Water Rescue Team (SWART) officers.

“The 35 auxiliary firefighters will be posted at Siburan (6), Kapit (5), Daro (4), Song (4), Serian (3), Sibu Jaya (3), Asajaya (2), Mukah (2), Tanjung Manis (2), Bintangor (2), Betong (1) and Saratok (1) fire stations, while the 10 SWART officers will be working on-call at Tabuan Jaya fire station and Petra Jaya fire station,” he said.

He added that all 45 personnel have Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) qualifications, and 26 were Malay, nine Iban, five Melanau, three Bidayuh and one each, Chinese and Javanese.

“For 2021, the state has 55 voluntary Bomba teams with 2,392 personnel, 22 vehicles and 33 water pumps to help Bomba handle any emergency calls in the rural areas. The department also received 57 calls for fire and 83 calls for rescue throughout 2021.

“For the auxiliary firefighters, there are 301 personnel based at 18 fire stations, with 298 of them men and three women,” he noted.