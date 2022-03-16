Sarawak Civil Service heads to get executive coaching sessions

KUCHING (March 16): Selected Sarawak Civil Service heads of department will be provided with executive coaching under a new programme starting June.

In a statement, the Leadership Institute of Sarawak Civil Service said the programme will be delivered by experienced global Master Certified coaches.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg called executive coaching the road-to-success culture where many Fortune 500 companies and prominent personalities such as Datuk Pandelela Rinong, Bill Gates, and Oprah Winfrey had credited their coaches for their success.

“Via ‘Sarawak Civil Service Leaders Built Leaders’ initiative, coaching is implemented in seamless integration with training, mentoring, and counselling, provides wholesome and powerful leadership development intervention to build the required leadership capacities and capacity,” he said.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas read the speech during the opening ceremony of the closed-door leadership programme titled ‘Transformation via Conversations’ by Master Certified coach Dr Marcia Reynolds.

The programme’s objectives are to transform civil service leaders who were newly appointed to ‘mission critical’ posts, including those who are leading the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 sub-clusters, to improve their leadership capability.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government is aiming for the state to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) of RM282 billion and creating 195,000 new jobs by 2030.

He said the targets were part of the ambitious PCDS 2030 for Sarawak to achieve high-income status.

“We must have the conviction and courage to push Sarawak civil service leaders to unleash their best to translate the State 2030 aspirations into a collective reality,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state’s economy is targeted to grow at an average of 8 per cent per annum and household income would be raised to RM15,000 a month.

He also aspired to reduce urban and rural development gaps, as well as improve work efficiency and enhance productivity through digital innovations.

In order to translate the government’s policies into meaningful progress towards PCDS 2030, Abang Johari said the state’s level of service delivery must be further enhanced via strong and capable leadership.

“The missing link between our aspirations and our ability to incur the necessary change and achieve the aspiration, is the leadership energy to evoke mindset and behaviour transformation in ourselves in the state government to elevate our performance,” he added.