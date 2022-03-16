Search for missing boy continues in Muara Tebas

KUCHING (March 16): The search for missing four-year-old Eric Chang Wei Jie resumed around 9am today along the river shoreline in Muara Tebas.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the search would cover an area of around 500 metres from the operation’s temporary command post.

The search team includes two personnel from Bomba’s K9 detection unit, who will comb the area for any clues of the missing child.

Involved in today’s search are police and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel, as well as several villagers.

Providing their eyes in the sky will be drones from the Royal Malaysia Police Air Wing Unit.

The search for Eric started in Muara Tebas on Sunday after his caregiver admitted to police that his body was dumped in the area.

The caregiver, who was arrested together with her husband, is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.