Serian MP advises children of electrocuted couple to persevere, study hard

KUCHING (Mar 13): Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem yesterday met up with the children of the couple electrocuted in Cameron Highlands, to console and offer words of encouragement prior to their flight home to Kuching today (March 16).

Riot said the meeting with the children and their guardians took place yesterday evening at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

“I advised them to persevere in the face of adversity and to study hard so that they can be successful one day.

“In fact, two of the children are fluent in Mandarin because they studied in a Chinese medium school,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The siblings – Elisa Olivia Damian, 10, Joseph Rayyan Damian, 8, and Magdalena Damian, 2, will depart for Kuching this morning.

They will be taken in by the brother of their late mother, Robert Adi, 43, and his wife Kelly Jhon, 36, who were flown to Kuala Lumpur immediately after the incident.

Damian Senin, 46, from Kampung Daha Kisau, Serian and his wife Ronwina Mambai, 35, from Kampung Ruan Lubang Tiung, Simunjan, were found dead in the bathroom of their flat in Taman Tringkap, Brinchang in Cameron Highlands on March 10.

Their bodies were buried at a Christian cemetery in Shah Alam on Sunday.

Riot said he had advised the two guardians to care for the siblings like their own children.

“We are all grateful that all the matters concerning the family went smoothly here in the peninsula,” he added.

It was earlier reported that all return flight arrangements and transit accommodation for the children, as well as the funeral arrangements for the two victims, were fully funded by Sarawak Volunteers with the help of Rumah Sarawak.