Sia Sitok SarawaK Travel Fair 2022 in Kuching, Miri this weekend

KUCHING (March 16): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) will be bringing exciting travel deals and great prizes for eager travellers in Kuching and Miri this weekend with the Sia Sitok Sarawak Travel Fair 2022, in conjunction with its Sia Sitok Sarawak 3.0 campaign.

The fair will be happening concurrently at Boulevard Shopping Mall in Kuching and Bintang Megamall Miri from March 18 to 20, starting at 10am until 9pm.

With 30 new tourism products added to the latest campaign, visitors can now choose from over 88 attractive tour packages offered by participating travel agents and travel operators at discounted prices up to 50 per cent off.

Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians residing in Sarawak with work permits can enjoy Kuching Sunset Night Cycling rides covering 85 per cent of Kuching’s ‘sights’ as listed by the Lonely Planet; explore Bung Jagoi Heritage – an old Bidayuh village established 175 years ago; or be awed by Borneo’s only red haematic paintings at the Painted Caves at the Niah National Park, believed to be at least a thousand years old.

Those looking to experience Sarawak’s beautiful countryside in central Sarawak can have a getaway at Central Coastal’s Villages Exploration in Bruit, Daro and Matu, or the 3D2N Bakun get-away, or visit Sibu and Mukah via the The Melanau Heritage Trail (4D3N) package.

For the northern Sarawak region, new attractions include a 2D1N fresh water prawns fishing at Kampung Sepupok Niah in Miri while golfers can tee-off at Miri’s Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club.

Alternatively, hikers can challenge themselves by climbing Mount Murud in Limbang or experience Lun Bawang heritage in Lawas.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the Sarawak Travel Fair 2022 is a continuation of promoting local Sarawak tourism products to local Sarawakians and permanent residents.

“In 2022, domestic tourism continues to be one of our focus markets. It is timely since Maswings has increased their flights to cities and towns such as Bintulu, Miri, Limbang, Lawas, Mukah and Sibu.

“Ultimately, this is a golden opportunity for Sarawakians and permanent residents to uncover and re-discover the vast travel gems that exists in their own backyards,” she said.

Visitors to the travel fair can take part in games such as Wheel of Fortune and Rubic Word Puzzle, and pose for photos at the Sarawak-inspired photobooths.

Those who would like to know more about the packages offered are welcomed to engage with the participating tour operators through designated talk sessions that will take place at the booths at both venues at 12pm, 4pm and 6pm respectively, throughout the travel fair period.

The Sia Sitok Sarawak 3.0 campaign offers packages for tours and activities throughout Sarawak which includes daytrips and multi-day trips.

Meanwhile, the Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation 2.0 campaign will offer attractive staycation packages at local hotels and resorts.

The booking period for both deals start from March 1 until April 30, while the travelling period is from March 1 to May 31.

Visit https://sarawaktourism.com/tag/siasitok/ for more information on Sia Sitok Sarawak and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation.