Three siblings or electrocuted parents receive benefit from Socso

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): Three siblings who lost their parents in a mishap on March 10 have received benefits from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to lighten their burden and help them to continue to survive.

Socso deputy chief executive John Riba Marin in a statement today said the next-of-kin of the late Damian Senin, 46, and his wife, Ronwina Manbai, 35, had received a one-off Funeral Benefit of RM2,000.

He said they will also receive a Survivors’ Pension (Pencen Penakat) of RM1,376.00 which would be paid monthly until they reach the age of 21 years old or complete their first bachelor’s degree.

“As soon as the unfortunate news was reported by the local media, the Tapah Prihatin Socso Squad took prompt action by checking the contributions of the married couple.

“Based on the check, we found only the late Damian qualified to receive the Socso benefits through the Invalidity Scheme (Skim Keilatan) under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4).

“His wife, the late Ronwina only made one month’s contribution and did not qualify for Socso benefits,” he said.

According to the statement, the two payments were channelled to their uncle, Robert Adi, who is the guardian of the three children, namely, Elisa Olivia, nine, Josseph Rayyan, eight, and Magdelena, one, who are now staying in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak.

The husband and wife were found dead, believed to be due to electrocution, in their flat unit bathroom in Taman Puncak Tringkap, Brinchang in Cameron Highlands. – Bernama