TYT: Better recovery and economic growth for Sabah this year

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): Sabah Head of State, Tun Dr Juhar Mahiruddin said 2022 is an important period for Sabah’s economic recovery.

Juhar said that although Sabah still faces various challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is now at the right platform towards a better recovery and economic growth.

“This can be depicted through a basic socio economy that is stable and is getting stronger. The opening of economic sectors and social activity as well as the implementation of various initiatives and high impact development projects under the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan and the 12th Malaysia Plan has spurred the activities in the economic sector which was affected by the pandemic.

“Hence, I am confident that Sabah will achieve economic development that is better this year in line with the economic recovery prospect of the economic recovery at national and global level.”

Juhar then commended Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor for excellence in leading the Sabah government and ensuring the economy, political and social development in Sabah continue to be stable, peaceful and prosperous, especially since the state is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for their continued assistance and support given to Sabah to spur the development in Sabah.

“The sincerity of the Federal Government to develop Sabah is echoed through the giving of the largest development allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan and 2022 National Budget. Sabah will ensure that the allocation will be spent efficiently to implement various high impact development projects covering various sectors in Sabah. Aside from that, the implementation of the National Recovery Plan and various economic stimulating packages by the Federal Government also helps stimulate all activities in the main economic sector which directly speed up efforts to restore Sabah’s economy,” he said.

The State Governor also said that the Sabah government hopes the restoration of the tourism industry this year would improve.

“The State Government is now implementing various initiatives to re-develop the tourism sector as a preparation to attract more tourists to Sabah, especially when the international tourism activities are allowed later. This includes strengthening infrastructure development and basic tourism facilities as well as new tourism products and carrying out tourism promotion aggressively,” he said.

He said that the Sabah government also from time to time, forged smart partnership ties with airline companies, tourism agents and Tourism Malaysia abroad to venture into new market potentials that can benefit the tourism industry in Sabah.

Focus will also be given to intensify domestic tourism activities, especially community-based tourism that have the potential to restore the tourism sector particularly with the closure of international borders, he said.

At the same time, the Sabah government has comprehensive planning to ensure the uniqueness and richness of ethic, heritage and culture as well as the wealth of nature continue to be relevant assets and attractions in the tourism sector for Sabah, he said.

He added that to achieve this, various initiatives and programmes related to strengthening ethnic ties, cultural and heritage development and the conservation of various biology and nature will be intensified.

Juhar also said that various related researches in the environment will also be carried out to strengthen the environment management.

“Output from these researches will contribute to the planning and development of the environment sustainably,” he said.

The Sabah government will also intensify programmes to develop new tourism products based on nature.

“This year, among the programmes that will be implemented included the skeleton ship scuba diving project and coral reef balls diving at Pulau Mamutik as well as the wild orchid programme and reef skeleton programme under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Hala Tuju,” he said.

He said that the Sabah government is also in the preparation to receive the international assessment panel to recognize Taman Kinabalu (Kinabalu Park) as an UNESCO Global Geopark.

“Enforcement programmes, control and study on wildlife will be intensified to improve wildlife management and develop the wildlife conservation-based tourism sector in Sabah,” he said.