1,484 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, three in Category 5

SIBU (March 17): Sarawak today logged 1,484 new Covid-19 cases, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in its daily update.

Out of that, the committee said 466 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 1,009 were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

There were two cases in Category 3 (with lung infection), four in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support) and three in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

This brought the cumulative tally of cases in Sarawak to 284,502.

SDMC also revealed that Kuching remained on top with 637 new cases today, followed by Miri (145), Bintulu (133) and Sibu (113).

Eleven other districts recorded double-digit cases with Samarahan recorded 90 cases, Serian (60), Sarikei (40), Sri Aman (39), Bau (38), Betong (22), Limbang (19), Saratok (14), Kabong (13), Mukah (11) and Simunjan (10).

Kapit recorded nine cases while Meradong, Lundu and Pakan each had eight cases.

There were seven cases each in Lawas, Lubok Antu and Subis and six each in Dalat and Tebedu.

Matu and Telang Usan each had five cases followed by Pusa, Selangau and Marudi with four cases each.

Tatau had three cases while Asajaya, Julau and Kanowit each recorded two cases. There was one case each in Sebauh, Daro and Song.

Meanwhile, the DTI Semuja 3 Cluster in Serian recorded four new cases today, while the other four active clusters in the state did not register any new cases.

The state police have also issued seven standard operating procedure (SOP) compounds, all in Kuching, where six were for failure to check-in via MySejahtera before entering premises, and one for failure to wear a face mask.