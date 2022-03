TAWAU (March 17): Some 500 wooden houses were destroyed in a fire at a squatter settlement at Jalan Apas Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Mile 4, here on Thursday.

Tawau fire and rescue station chief Julius John Stephen Jr said teams from the Tawau and Semporna fire and rescue stations were deployed to the location after receiving a distress call at 4.45pm.

Julius said although no untoward incident was reported, fire and rescue personnel were still at the scene to control the blaze at press time.