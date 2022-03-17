769 new cases, six deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 17): Sabah recorded 769 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the deaths were in Penampang, Tuaran, Pitas, Keningau, Beaufort and Tambunan.

He noted that although Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran registered a drop in new cases, districts such as Papar, Beaufort, Kota Belud, Keningau, Tambunan and Putatan reported increase and were the main contributor to the higher new cases on Thursday.

No new cases were reported in Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Nabawan, Semporna and Kunak.

There was only one imported case (from Turkey) among the new cases reported on Thursday.

“A total of 754 or 98.05 percent out of the 769 new cases today were in categories one and two, five cases in category three, four in category four and six in category five,” said Masidi.

Semporna continues to be the only district to be declared ‘orange’, while 26 other districts are still in the red zone.