Adopted by M’sians after being abandoned by Indonesian mum, man in limbo without identity papers

LAWAS (March 17): Reduan Daniel Abu was born 27 years ago at Miri Hospital to an Indonesian woman.

When he was about a month old, his biological mother left him with caregivers, who have since adopted him.

“According to my adoptive parents, I was handed over to them when I was about one month old. My biological mother had left me in their care as she had to work at the time.

“However, she never returned to take me back until today,” Reduan said in an interview today.

According to him, he knows very little about his biological mother except for the fact that she is an Indonesian, based on the information recorded in his child health and development record book.

Despite being born in a local government hospital, Reduan was never issued a birth certificate.

He did try to apply for a birth certificate in 2015 and 2016, but failed as he did not have the necessary documents to support his application.

“The only documents I have are my adoptive parents’ identity cards, their marriage certificate, my health and development record book, and a letter from the Miri Hospital director that verified I was born at the hospital,” he said.

Despite being stateless, Reduan managed to complete his secondary education up to Form 5 at SMK Lawas.

At present, he works as a kitchen helper.

“When you are stateless, you have not many options. I am thankful that I was able to get a job even though the pay is not much,” he said.

Reduan is hopeful that the relevant authorities can help him to apply for a birth certificate and MyKad.

“I have nowhere else to turn – I am not an Indonesian nor am I a Malaysian. I hope that the relevant authorities can assist me with my application,” he said.