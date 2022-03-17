Company director claims trial to unlawful possession of protected animals

SIBU (March 17): A director of a company claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to three charges of possession of protected animals without permission.

According to the first charge under Section 37(2)(a) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 read together with Section 37(1) of the same Ordinance, Tang Jung Lung was allegedly illegally in possession of an Oriental Pied Hornbill (Anthracoceros albirostris) and a terapin or Bornean River Turtle (Orlitia borneensis).

The Section provides for a maximum two years in prison and a fine of RM25,000 per individual animal upon conviction.

According to the second charge under Section 37(2)(b) of the same Ordinance, the 46-year-old was allegedly in unlawful possession of six porcupines (Hystricidae), three treeshrews (Tupaiidae), two estuarine crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus), two Bali mynas (Leucopsar rothschildi), one hill myna (Gracula religiosa), one parakeet (Psittacula longicauda), one sun bear (Helarctus malayanus), one bear cat (Artitis binturong), one pig tailed macaque (Macaca nemestrina), and one long tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis).

The Section provides for a maximum one year in prison and a fine of RM10,000 per animal.

The third charge was framed under Section 37(2(c) of the same Ordinance, which carries a maximum one year in prison and a fine of RM2,000 per animal.

Tang was allegedly in possession of one Wallace’s Hawk Eagle (Nisaetus nanus) and one rock dove (Columbia livia) without license.

He was released on RM3,000 bail with one local surety.

The court also fixed April 7 for pre-trial case management.