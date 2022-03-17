Construction site ordered to stop operation

PENAMPANG (March 17): A construction site in Cyber City was given notice by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to stop operation after breaching the CIDB Act 520 (Amendment 2011).

CIDB (Sabah) director Rosmen Ag Hassan said the offence was made under Section 33A, for failure to register with CIDB for any construction works.

“Inspection at the site revealed 325 workers, including 135 foreign workers, but only 46 of these workers have accreditation cards while we were unable to verify if the rest of the workers have any accreditation card,” he said during the operation at the construction site in Cyber City, here on Thursday.

The integrated operation was jointly carried out with the Penampang District Council, the Occupational Safety and Health Department and the Malaysia Construction Academy.

During the operation, CIDB enforcement team also detected suspicious building materials that required further detailed inspection.

Rosmen said the purpose of the operation is to educate all construction and industry players to comply with the legal requirements and SOP at construction sites, especially under Act 520 (amendment 2011).

“The operation also aimed to ensure all construction works reached the health and safety level set by CIDB, including professionalism in carrying out their work at construction sites in the country.

“We therefore hope all industry players comply with the rules established under Act 520 (amendment 2011) to ensure quality, level of safety and health in the construction industry can be improved,” he said.