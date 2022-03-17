Copper foil plant to employ 80% locals

KOTA KINABALU (March 17): Eighty per cent of the workforce in the copper foil manufacturing plant in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) will be specifically for the locals in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The copper foil manufacturing plant that is expected to be completed by the end of next year, is built by a company from South Korea, SK Nexilis.

“This 80 per cent workforce is in line with the government’s policy, where certain percentage should be reserved for the local population of the state.

“The government also wants the industries and factories to be developed by investors in Sabah to provide employment opportunities to the local people of Sabah,” he said.

The copper foil plant is located on a 100-acre area in KKIP involving an investment of RM4.2 billion.

The project, he said, is one of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) investment initiatives by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government, which is now bearing fruit, through the Ministry of Industrial Development.

“So far, the progress of the project is 10 per cent. The plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. SK Nexilis will provide more than 400 job opportunities when the plant is operational.

“This investment will have a positive impact on the socio-economy of Sabah, especially in providing employment opportunities to locals, logistics and related chains,” Hajiji said during a working visit to KKIP on Thursday.

SK Nexilis signed a memorandum of understanding with KKIP on March 23 last year, and construction commenced on July 28, 2021.

Hajiji, who visited the development of SK Nexilis’s investment in the construction site, said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not an obstacle for the government to implement the investment initiative.

Earlier, Hajiji witnessed the signing of a lease agreement between KKIP and SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd.

SBH Kibing will invest RM2 billion in Sabah on silica sand mining, construction of a processing factory and photovoltaic manufacturing plant.

The company will rent a 52.7ha land for a 30-year period and will provide some 1,800 employment opportunities.