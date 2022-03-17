Court orders media not to expose names, pics of Loh’s children

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): The High Court today issued an order for all mainstream media organisations and social media platforms not to expose and publish the names and pictures of the three children of single mother, Loh Siew Hong, effective today.

Judicial Commissioner Evrol Mariette Peters made the decision after lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla representing the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), requested in verbal for the identity and pictures of the children not to be exposed so as to protect them.

Mohamed Haniff, when contacted, said today’s case management was also attended by two other lawyers representing MAIPs, Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar and Aidil Khalid, while Loh was represented by Sri Murugan and Dr Shamsher Singh Thind.

He said with the court order, it was hoped that the media would cooperate and not expose the picture, names and identity of the children in their reports.

“The court also set the hearing date for MAIPs’ application to intervene in the divorce petition between Loh and Muhammad Nagahswaran Muniandy (who converted to Islam with their three children), for 10.30am on April 29,” he said.

In the divorce petition, Loh, 34, has been granted sole custody, care and control over their three children, aged 10 and 14.

MAIPs filed the application to intervene on March 7 so that it would have locus standi to apply for a variation on the terms of the sole custody order granted to Loh on the ground that because the children had converted to Islam and registered in Perlis, MAIPs was responsible for ensuring they get access to the rights as new converts.

MAIPs claimed that despite being in Loh’s custody, the children can be seen expressing desire through their actions to remain in Islam and were still practising the religion.

On Feb 21, the three siblings who were under the care of the Social Welfare Department were released to Loh after the High Court allowed the habeas corpus application that she had filed.

In her notice of motion, filed through Messrs SS Thind on Feb 13, Loh named Nazirah Nanthakumari Abdullah as the first respondent and an unnamed party that she claimed to have her three children as the second respondent.

Loh is seeking a writ of habeas corpus or other appropriate orders by the court to compel the children’s immediate release from the private custody of the respondents, and for the children to be returned to her. – Bernama