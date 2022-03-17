Cuepacs Sarawak welcomes special EPF withdrawals

SIBU (March 17): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs), welcomes the government’s announcement on the Employees Provident Funds (EPF) withdrawal of RM10,000 for eligible contributors.

Its state chairman, Omar Bahrain Unin, said although most of the contributors were private sector workers, many civil servants were also contributors.

“The government is concerned about the people’s difficulties and listens to their problems and hardship during this difficult period,” he said.

Omar, however, reminded the eligible EPF contributors to use the money prudently and wisely for themselves and their families.

“If you don’t really need it, leave it in the EPF for the future. Before you withdraw the money, think how it will benefit you,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, when announcing this yesterday said EPF contributors would be allowed to make a special withdrawal of RM10,000 from their retirement savings.

He said the government had heard and studied requests from all who wanted to make withdrawals from their EPF savings.

He said the EPF and the Finance Ministry would provide further details on this special withdrawal.