Day 5 search operation: Still no sign of Eric, says Bomba

KUCHING (March 17): There was still no sign of the missing four-year-old Eric Chang Wei Jie as the fifth day of the search operation was called off at 6pm today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the search operation was focused along the riverbanks at Muara Tebas to take advantage of the current low tide, with team members searching between 1km and 1.5km inland.

Also taking part in the operation was the Bomba’s K9 detection unit and the police.

In the afternoon, the search was conducted along the river towards the Borneo Convention Centre, Kampung Semilang and Kampung Beradek which covered a distance of 6.2km from the Bomba’s temporary command post.

However, the search was called off at 6pm and no new clues on Eric’s whereabouts were found. It will resume again tomorrow morning.

The search in Muara Tebas started on Sunday after his caregiver, who was arrested earlier, admitted to police that she knew what actually happened to Eric.

Police then reclassified the case from Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.