Elisa: We were playing outside when our parents electrocuted

KUCHING (March 17): The children of the late Damian Senin and his wife Ronwina Mambai were playing outside their Cameron Highlands apartment prior to discovering their parents electrocuted in the bathroom.

Elisa Olivia Damian, 10, when narrating the March 10 tragedy, said she and her two siblings were outside the apartment when the incident happened, and she then found their parents electrocuted in the bathroom at their home in Taman Tringkap Puncak.

“I quickly called my mother’s cousin and told her what had happened to my parents. Then, she directed me to switch off the main switch and asked us to go and tell our neighbours.

“I ran upstairs (upper floor of the apartment) and the neighbours asked me where my parents were. I told them that they were in the bathroom.

“The neighbours then contacted the others (residents) and the ambulance,” she said in between sobs when narrating the incident to reporters at Kuching International Airport (KIA).

The children arrived from Kuala Lumpur at around 11.30am yesterday.

Elisa, her eight-year-old brother Joseph Rayyan and 17-month-old sister Magdalena, were accompanied back by their uncle Robert Adi, who is their late mother’s brother, and his wife Kelly Jhon.

They were received by families from both sides, along with Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang.

Robert when interviewed said he could not believe the tragedy that befell his youngest sister and her husband.

“I could not believe what had happened, even so I had to see their bodies at the morgue myself.

“My sister would normally call us in the village daily. I have to accept the fact that she is not with us anymore,” he said.

Damian and Ronwina were buried in Shah Alam, Selangor according to Christian rites on March 13, following a post-mortem conducted a day earlier.