‘EPF saving for retirement, not to overcome short-term problems’

KUCHING (March 17): The government is reminded that the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings are meant for retirement and not used to overcome short-term problems, says Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai.

He said he was shocked to learn that EPF contributors would once again be allowed to make a further withdrawal of RM10,000 from their savings.

“Using the EPF savings for emergency is impractical.

“It will certainly cause a severe impact on contributors, especially those in the B40 group. They will have very low savings in their retirement years, compounded by other uncertainties such as rising cost of healthcare,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Chai added that the issue of insufficient savings was alarming as indicated by the recent statistics released by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz that the median savings of the B40 group was only RM1,000.

”If this level continues until their retirement, they will have only RM4 a month to spend for 20 years, whereas for the M40, their savings of RM25,000 would translate into RM104 a month for the same period,” he said.

He said the withdrawal of EPF should be discouraged even though it is allowed.

“The government should instead consider providing more financial assistance to the B40 group to avoid more social problems arising from further withdrawals,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday that the government had agreed to allow Malaysians to make the special withdrawal of RM10,000 from their EPF after studying requests from all parties to withdraw their contributions.

He said the Ministry of Finance and EPF would provide further details on this special withdrawal soon.