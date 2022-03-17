EPF withdrawal: Many contributors feel relief

SIBU (March 17): The announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to allow a special Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal of RM10,000 yesterday brings relief to many contributors here.

One of them, Mohammad Aliff Abdullah, said he planned to use the money to make minor renovations to his new house.

The tyre technician, who hails from Kanowit and now resides in Johor Bahru, said he bought a flat recently.

“The PM’s announcement is good news for low-income earners like me. I will use that RM10,000 to do some renovations.

“With soaring prices of goods now, that amount is insufficient,” he said.

Aliff said he had used up his Account 2 for i-Sinar, i-Lestari withdrawal as deposit for his new flat.

He said he understood that the EPF saving was for retirement.

“But if it is put to good use, I believe it is not a bad move to withdraw it,” he said.

Another contributor, Rata Sumping, said she did not expect the government would allow another EPF withdrawal after i-Sinar, i-Lestari and i-Citra facilities.

The departmental store assistant said she was relieved after finding out about the announcement.

“I will use the money for the household and school expenses of my children,” she said.

A rental van driver, Frankie Ayong, also welcomed the latest move of the government to allow EPF withdrawal.

He hoped the government would not put many conditions for the withdrawal.

Ismail Sabri, when making the announcement, said the special withdrawal of RM10,000 would ease the burden of Malaysians still impacted by the Covid-19.

He said although it was a difficult decision to make, the government had to take this middle-of-the-road approach to strike a balance between contributors’ pressing needs and their savings for the future.

“Based on findings of studies and comprehensive observation of the recovery phase of this pandemic, some among the Keluarga Malaysia are still impacted from the economic aspect, have lost their income and are still rebuilding their lives.

“The government listens to and studies requests from all quarters to withdraw their EPF contributions,” he said as quoted by Bernama.