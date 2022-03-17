Factory worker jailed for transporting illegal immigrants in Lubok Antu

KUCHING (March 17): The High Court here today sentenced a factory worker to two years in prison for transporting five Indonesian illegal migrants in Lubok Antu earlier this year.

Judge Alexander Siew How Wai convicted Dominic Munkin, 41, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

The Section provides for a maximum jail term of five years, or maximum RM250,000 fine, or both upon conviction.

Siew also ordered for the sentence to take effect from the date of Dominic’s arrest on Jan 22.

According to the charge sheet, he smuggled Indonesian illegal immigrants Suparman, 31; Syarif Ulil Azmi, 26; Acun, 32; Jimmi Irwanto, 29; and Benni Rustam, 24; in his vehicle.

He committed the offence around 8.05pm at a roadblock at KM2 Jalan Entugam, Lubok Antu.

Police on duty at the roadblock detained his car as it was in a suspicious condition.

Upon inspection, the five Indonesian men were found and they failed to submit their passports to the police.

A review by the Immigration Department confirmed there was no information or records of the inbound or outbound movements of all five men.

Further investigation found that the vehicle used was registered to Dominic.

During the court proceedings, DPP Ruthra Raj applied for the vehicle to be forfeited, but Siew ordered for it to be returned to Dominic, who was unrepresented by counsel.

In January, the five illegal immigrants had pleaded guilty in the Sri Aman Sessions Court to offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

They were each subsequently sentenced to three months in jail and one stroke of the rotan.

It is understood they are serving their sentence in the Sri Aman Central Prison.