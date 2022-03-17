Family in Sarikei homeless after fire destroys house

SARIKEI (March 17): A family was made homeless after their double-storey semi-concrete house at Jalan Manggis, Kampung Seberang here was destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

The Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said upon receiving a distress call at 4.36pm, a team of nine firefighters in one fire engine was rushed to the scene.

“When the firefighters were approaching the scene about two kilometers away, the fire had consumed about 60 per cent of the upper floor,” Mahmudin said.

After being informed that all family members had evacuated the house, firefighters focused on dousing the flames to prevent it from spreading to nearby houses, he added.

Firefighters dousing the flame as quickly as possible before it spreads to neighbouring houses. – Video via Whatsapp

They managed to put the fire under control in about half an hour, said Mahmudin.

They had yet to ascertain the total losses involved in the fire as they had yet to record statements from the victims, he said.

He added that the cause of the fire would only be determined after an investigation has been completed.