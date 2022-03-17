GE15: Umno Youth wants more young candidates fielded

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Several Umno Youth delegates today called for more youth to be selected as candidates in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Many who spoke on the matter at the Umno Youth General Assembly here said this followed the increase of more young voters aged 18 and above.

Selangor Umno Youth secretary Datuk Noorazley Yahya said the country is witnessing a wind of change in the voter demographics with young people as the largest segment of voters.

“Today, 58 per cent of the voters are those aged below 40. The number will continue to increase from time to time. If need be, place Umno Youth as the party’s bastion to face the giant wave of change,” he said.

In the same tone with Noorazley, Umno Student delegate Muhammad Izzat Hakim Mohd Noh said in the preparation for GE15, it is important for the party to gain the confidence of young voters to Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The success in several series of state elections recently proved voters want new and fresh leaders from Umno and BN,” he said.

Jerlun Umno Youth chief, Hayazi Azizan and Ketua Pemuda Umno Negeri Sembilan Umno Youth chief, Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir, congratulated party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who gave the opportunity for young candidates to stand in the two state elections.

“The trust placed on Youth leadership has been reciprocated with victory for the party,” said Mohd Zaidy. – Bernama