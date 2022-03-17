Hamzah: No to proposal to export ketum to Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): The Home Ministry (KDN) will not allow ketum leaves to be exported to Thailand as proposed by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said ketum export was against the Poisons Act 1952 which prohibited any activity related to importing, exporting, manufacturing, supplying, selling or possessing and using ketum illegally.

“It is probably the Menteri Besar’s personal request. But for the time being, we’re not going to allow it,” he told a press conference after launching the ‘Kita Demi Negara’ campaign here today.

Yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi proposed to the federal government to allow the export of ketum leaves to meet the high demand by pharmaceutical companies abroad.

According to him, ketum leaves, especially those grown in Kedah, are in high demand, especially in the neighbouring country of Thailand, where it is widely used for medical purposes.

Meanwhile, on the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, Hamzah said the ministry had begun its preparations especially in stepping up security since March 1.

“KDN is ready for the reopening of the country’s borders and even before the reopening (of borders) some studies need to be done, so there is no problem for us,” he said. – Bernama