HSL’s La Promenade Fitness Weekend happening May 7-8

KUCHING (March 17): Hock Seng Lee (HSL) is introducing ‘La Promenade Fitness Weekend — Leading Healthy X-tive Lifestyles’ happening on May 7-8, which will include Sarawak’s first half marathon since 2019.

The run, to fall on Mother’s Day, includes 3km family walk, 5km run, and competitive 10km and 21.1km categories with prizes worth almost RM10,000.

Discounted early bird sign-ups are from RM30 (3km/5km), RM40 (10km), and RM60 (21.1km). Corporate sign-ups are even cheaper at RM140 to RM290 for a group of five.

HSL digital marketing manager Sophia Ong said the company is subsiding the fee to enable more to enjoy this wonderful event over Mother’s Day weekend.

“We hope for a successful event, and we intend to turn the Fitness Weekend into a signature annual event for La Promenade Mall, like the recent ‘Bonsai and Suiseki Championship’,” she said.

The run will begin and end at La Promenade, HSL’s flagship property development, which is best known for its landscaping.

The family walk will be held within La Promenade, including the 1.8km tree-lined boulevard inside the gated residences.

The 5km and 10km include parts of the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

The half marathon route will bring runners from the mall to the picturesque Tanjong Bako and back through La Promenade’s gated community, which is a fast and flat course.

“The route should make for great competition and participants’ own personal bests,” Ong added.

The Fitness Weekend is a collaboration with Grit Event Management, Sweat Factory, Studio 23, Rentap Muay Thai, City Jogger’s Club and the Sarawak government.

Ong said they are pleased to be part of Sarawak’s X-tive initiative to achieve the ‘Sports For All by 2030’ vision.

“The inclusion of X-tive at La Promenade will encourage healthy lifestyles, especially in the Kota Samarahan District. This also means we will apply even higher standards to ensure safety for a larger crowd,” she said.

X-tive will include zumba and yoga classes, Muay Thai demos by Rentap Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu demos by Studio 23 on Saturday and Sunday. All X-tive events are free.

Grit Event Management founder Awang Saifeluddin said that X-tive is a great Sarawak government-funded programme as society re-adapts to normalcy.

“The state-wide healthy campaign is aimed at both physical and mental well-being.

“La Promenade was selected because of its landscaping. A good environment plays a part in healthy living,” he said.

In addition, Sweat Factory, a functional fitness centre in the mall, is organising ‘The Sweat Challenge’, as part of the La Promenade Fitness Weekend.

It is organising two competitions, namely one for the public and another by-invitation for professionals across Malaysia.

There are 24 confirmed teams, including six from Kuching, four from Sabah, five from Kuala Lumpur, three from Miri, and two teams each from Penang and Bintulu.

La Promenade Mall and the adjoining HSL Tower are Green Building Index certified. They are the first privately built facilities in Sarawak to be rated green, ensuring 25 per cent better energy efficiency.

In 2018, the 200-acre township won the prestigious Malaysia Landscape Architecture Award, during the World Landscape Architecture Month in Kuala Lumpur. Judges called La Promenade ‘a township within a park’.

The community has 1,800 Norfolk Pine trees, over 25,000 tea leaf shrubs, Tecomas (better known as tropical sakura trees), Hopeas and giant Bonsais.

For more info, visit www.lapromenademall.com.my and www.hsl.com.my, or search #PromenadeFitness and @lapromenademall on social media.