Jobless man charged with distributing 26.22kg of drugs in Kuching

KUCHING (March 17): An unemployed man, 27, was charged at two magistrate’s courts here yesterday with distributing 13.37kg of ketamine and 12.85kg of methamphetamine.

The accused, Spancer Senna Edwin, nodded when the four charges were read to him by a translator before two different magistrates.

However, no plea was recorded from Spancer.

Magistrates Zaiton Anuar and Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali later ordered him to be remanded until April 13 when the chemistry reports on the drugs are ready.

On the first charge, Spancer is alleged to have distributed 6.098kg of methamphetamine near a café at Mile 6 1/2, Jalan Penrissen at around 1.30pm on Feb 26, 2022.

On the second charge, he is accused of distributing 6.096kg of methamphetamine at a courier hub at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce at around 2pm the same day.

Spancer also allegedly distributed 13.376kg of ketamine and 644g of methamphetamine in a room in Kampung Bumbok at around 3pm the same day.

All the charges were framed under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which carries life imprisonment or death by hanging, or may also be whipped not more than 15 lashes if not given the death penalty.

The prosecuting officers were Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang and Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.

The accused was represented by lawyers Gerald Empaling Donald, Steven Beti, and Timothy Finlayson Joel.