Johor Sultan: State exco members must declare assets and pass background checks

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Candidates for the Johor state executive council must declare their assets and pass a background check with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar decreed.

He said this after a one-hour meeting with newly installed Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi yesterday.

“If you are not chosen to be in the state exco do not be upset. Everyone can contribute to the state,” Sultan Iskandar said in a statement through the Royal Press Office.

The candidates would also have to declare their education status for vetting.

“The elections are over. It is time for all the people’s representatives to work together for the betterment of Johor.

“I hold on to the words of Datuk Hasni (Mohammad), no politician’s ideology is bigger or more important than Johor Darul Ta’zim. Any Exco who cannot perform their duties must be replaced by the Mentri Besar,” he said.

Apart from that Sultan Iskandar also said that during this transition period both current and former Mentri Besar must work together.

“My advice to the Mentri Besar is to focus on your job to the state and the people. In these early stages, Datuk Onn must work closely with Datuk Hasni so they can share ideas and advise him,” he added.

Barisan Nasional (BN) won a supermajority in the recently concluded Johor state election, winning 40 out of 56 seats.

Following that Onn Hafiz was sworn in as the new mentri besar. He is the grandson of former prime minister Tun Hussein Onn. – Malay Mail