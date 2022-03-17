KKIP also facing water problem

KOTA KINABALU (March 17): The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Sabah is urgently calling on the government to resolve the water woes affecting manufacturers at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and its surrounding areas.

FMM Sabah chairman James Ha Haw Yew said that many of the FMM Sabah members who were at the affected areas had to purchase treated water on a daily basis in order to maintain their manufacturing activities.

“Continued water disruption has seriously impacted manufacturers’ daily operation and gives a negative publicity to the government’s effort to attract foreign investors to KKIP,” he said to press members at the FMM Sabah headquarters at Alamesra near here on Thursday.

“It is a clear sign that the current water supply is unable to meet the water demand of industries in KKIP and if it is not resolved effectively the state may be at risk of water crisis,” he warned.

James also urged the government to address the high rate of non-revenue water issue (NRW) that has been blamed for the water shortage problem.

“High rate of non-revenue water due to rampant water thefts and leakages of aging pipes are long-standing issues that need to be resolved by the state to prevent more loss of treated water in the state,” he said.

He also said that FMM Sabah understood that the ongoing construction of Telibong water treatment plant phase two project was expected to be completed and operational by 2023 to mitigate the water shortage issue.

“Nevertheless, with rapid development in the state, FMM Sabah foresees that water demand will increase tremendously and the state government should have a strategic long-term master plan,” he said.

FMM Sabah also came up with two proposals to address the water shortage at the affected areas.

The first proposal is for the state government to reduce NRW to a manageable level of 10 percent in the next two to five years and at the same time, ensure timely maintenance of water pipes and plugging of loss of treated water to theft or leakages.

The second proposal is to set up a task force or committee that consists of private and public stakeholders to discuss the issue and solutions, he said.

One of the affected manufacturers, Liaw Hen Kong, who runs a bottled drinking water business said that he has been operating at KKIP for 11 years.

“The earlier years were alright but since the beginning of last year, we started experiencing low water pressure. Since we produce water, we needed a high supply.

“We were told to get water tanks but this wasn’t a feasible solution … we needed a water tanker to supply us every hour. Even the water tanker driver lamented at this,” he said.