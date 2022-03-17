Lee chides contractor for not clearing debris from Kg Batu 1 shoreline

MIRI (March 17): The contractor handling the Kampung Batu 1, Kuala Baram wave breaker project has been chided for not clearing the wooden debris that has constantly washed ashore.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin pointed out that the debris caused great difficulties to fishermen in the area when they pushed their boats out to sea.

The Senadin assemblyman said he was disappointed with the current situation as he had previously requested the contractor to clear the debris.

“I have been visiting this site for many times, and the last time, which was early this month, I told them to place an excavator there so that they could immediately clear the debris once it was washed ashore.

“Removing the debris is crucial, as it affects the beach, boat ramp, and the boat shed, as well as blocking the ramp causing fishermen to be unable to move their fishing boats to the sea,” he said, adding this would also give way to the wave breaker project.

The RM17 million wave breaker project is at 42 per cent completion and scheduled to be ready by April 2023.

Also present for the site inspection was Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Malaysia principal assistant director Mohd Khairul Sabri Abdullah.

Lee added a meeting will be held with DID and the consultant to discuss prolonged issues at Kampung Batu Satu and to come up with long-term solutions.