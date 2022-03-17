Locals hope and pray for a proper closure to Eric’s case

KUCHING (March 17): Muara Tebas has been bustling and become the talk of the town ever since the police classified the disappearance of four-year-old Eric Chang Wei Jie as murder.

Located approximately 45-minutes’ drive via Jalan Bako, a local shop owner who wished anonymity told The Borneo Post that the incident has caused residents there to be on their toes.

“Although I am unable to enter the crime scene, I do keep myself updated on the case via live feeds posted in social media, mainly in Borneo Post’s Facebook,” he said.

“It is really worrisome when you look at the gap between the time of the crime till the day itself today,” the shop owner expressed his concern.

In another interview with a local 26-year-old factory worker, who wished to be known only as Dedek, he disclosed that he is familiar with the layout of the river and had actually made himself available to help the police as their guide.

“Ever since the first day of the investigation, things have significantly changed with our daily routine; some of us have come together as one community to help the police in their search for the boy’s remains.

“It is rather impossible for the body to be drifted far into the sea, as the tides tend to slosh back and forth,” Derek said.

Derek, as well as everyone here are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that there would be a proper closure to the hunt for Eric’s remains.