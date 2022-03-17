Noraini: Umno must consider MoU with Opposition before decision on GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad today said that the party should consider the government’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political stability with the Opposition before laying out any blueprint on calling for the next general election.

In her speech during the Umno General Assembly today, Noraini said that as the MoU will expire on July 31, the party must advice Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to find the right timing to dissolve Parliament.

“Umno women are always ready at any time when the time comes. We also need to take into account the agreement and understanding, the political stability of the MoU between the government bloc and the Opposition because of its validity until July 2022. It’s not a long time.

“Therefore, any action must be taken prudently. We believe the supreme council will make the best decision by proposing a suitable time to the prime minister in accordance with the provisions of the constitution,” she said during the party’s annual convention at World Trade Center (WTC) here.

Last week, DAP lawmaker Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is open to the idea of extending MoU between the Opposition bloc and the government in an attempt to delay calls for a general election.

The sentiment of calling for an early general election within Umno is strong after the grand old party led Barisan Nasional (BN) into winning two state elections — Johor and Melaka — with a supermajority.

Pakatan Harapan signed the MoU with Ismail Sabri last September to restore political stability following a change of government.

In January, PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil said 13 of the 18 items in the MoU had been implemented.

The 2021 Umno General Assembly started yesterday for the party’s wings and will conclude on Saturday. — Malay Mail